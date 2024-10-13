Brookstone Capital Management Has $783,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the third quarter worth about $581,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 16.0% in the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Delta Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 23.5% in the third quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 33,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,608,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIS opened at $265.14 on Friday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $183.29 and a 52-week high of $265.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $249.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

