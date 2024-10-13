Brookstone Capital Management Has $792,000 Stock Position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 59.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,583 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.05% of VanEck Floating Rate ETF worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 294.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 271.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Moller Wealth Partners bought a new position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FLTR opened at $25.43 on Friday. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $25.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.42.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Profile

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

