Brookstone Capital Management Has $948,000 Stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,033,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,922,000 after acquiring an additional 33,440 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,533,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,309,000 after buying an additional 13,275 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,258,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,048,000 after acquiring an additional 64,831 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,073,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,403,000 after acquiring an additional 91,995 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 764,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,064,000 after acquiring an additional 53,075 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Stock Performance

BATS PTLC opened at $53.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.98.

About Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

