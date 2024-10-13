Brookstone Capital Management Increases Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in ASML were worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in ASML during the second quarter valued at $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in ASML in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ASML shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of ASML from $1,185.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,071.80.

ASML Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of ASML stock opened at $840.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.52. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $573.86 and a 52-week high of $1,110.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $844.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $924.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. ASML had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 49.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.38 EPS for the current year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $1.8732 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $7.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. ASML’s payout ratio is 30.17%.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

