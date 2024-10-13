Brookstone Capital Management Increases Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. raised its position in Mondelez International by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 13,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.41.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $70.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.54. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $77.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 64.60%.

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.