Brookstone Capital Management Increases Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.25% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $5,684,000. GPM Growth Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $4,288,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,688,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 102.8% in the second quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 186,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 94,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,927,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.65 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.89 and a fifty-two week high of $22.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.28.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.116 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

