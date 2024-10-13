Brookstone Capital Management Makes New Investment in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.34% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJAN. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January in the second quarter worth $31,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the second quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Clear Point Advisors Inc. grew its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 45.4% during the first quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the period.

Get Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $32.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.74. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January has a 12-month low of $26.88 and a 12-month high of $33.21. The stock has a market cap of $215.06 million, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.61.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – January (IJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.