Brookstone Capital Management Makes New Investment in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.34% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJAN. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January in the second quarter worth $31,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the second quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Clear Point Advisors Inc. grew its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 45.4% during the first quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the period.
Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $32.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.74. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January has a 12-month low of $26.88 and a 12-month high of $33.21. The stock has a market cap of $215.06 million, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.61.
Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile
The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – January (IJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.
