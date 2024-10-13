Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 584 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.08% of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 12,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 14,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF stock opened at $73.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.81 and a 200-day moving average of $70.70. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $60.27 and a twelve month high of $74.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 0.68.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.