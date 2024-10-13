Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 6,015 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 132.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,015 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDYG. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 115.4% in the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF stock opened at $88.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52-week low of $64.67 and a 52-week high of $89.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.16.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

