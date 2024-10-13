Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 6,223 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 61.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,223 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Motco acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,672.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT opened at $59.40 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $56.07 and a 12 month high of $60.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.80.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1851 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

