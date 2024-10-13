Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 844 Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 112.7% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 43.0% during the second quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 312.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:ESGV opened at $102.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.74.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

