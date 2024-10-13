Brookstone Capital Management Sells 331,916 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR – Free Report) by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331,916 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.45% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the second quarter valued at $205,000. HFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 2nd quarter valued at $623,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 2nd quarter valued at about $656,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 3.1% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

BATS:BMAR opened at $45.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.64.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (BMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.