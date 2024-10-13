Brookstone Capital Management Sells 423 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTUM. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Beacon Financial Group bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,285,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $709,000. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 21.8% during the first quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 169,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,813,000 after acquiring an additional 30,365 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS MTUM opened at $207.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.37 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.10.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

