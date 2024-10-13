Brookstone Capital Management Sells 4,551 Shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM – Free Report) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,551 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seaview Investment Managers LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 11,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period.

Get iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF stock opened at $22.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.32 million, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.30.

iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF Profile

The iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (REM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit All Mortgage Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of residential and commercial mortgage REITs. REM was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.