Brookstone Capital Management Takes $1.12 Million Position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KCE. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 37.1% in the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 11,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 49.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,414,000 after buying an additional 13,273 shares in the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $417,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 52.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA KCE opened at $129.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.40 million, a P/E ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.53. SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $80.19 and a twelve month high of $129.78.

The SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Capital Markets ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index. The S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index is a float-adjusted, modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of the United States publicly traded companies that do business as broker dealers, asset managers, trust and custody banks or exchanges.

