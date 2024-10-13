Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,097 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge Global during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bunge Global by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bunge Global by 185.2% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge Global during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bunge Global by 261.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Bunge Global Price Performance

Bunge Global stock opened at $96.97 on Friday. Bunge Global SA has a 52 week low of $86.10 and a 52 week high of $114.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.64.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.06). Bunge Global had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $13.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share. Bunge Global’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bunge Global SA will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bunge Global



Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

