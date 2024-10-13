Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Purchased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the second quarter worth $73,125,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the first quarter worth $31,131,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the second quarter worth $32,740,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 28.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,987,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,653,000 after purchasing an additional 437,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 106.2% during the second quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 841,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,386,000 after purchasing an additional 433,234 shares in the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Glj Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.73 target price on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from $59.00 to $60.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. National Bank Financial raised Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Cameco from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.56.

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $51.35 on Friday. Cameco Co. has a 12-month low of $35.43 and a 12-month high of $56.24. The company has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.67 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.31.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.14). Cameco had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

