Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management cut its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,244 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter worth about $520,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Syon Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 11,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 379,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,992,000 after buying an additional 24,818 shares during the period. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on CP shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.98 to $91.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.90.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

NYSE CP opened at $82.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1 year low of $68.92 and a 1 year high of $91.58. The company has a market cap of $76.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.91.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.31. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.1373 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Recommended Stories

