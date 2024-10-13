Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Acquired by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 40,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,062,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 21,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,593 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 75,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.8% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 77,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on COF shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $166.00 to $163.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $8,175,141.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,438,491.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $8,175,141.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,491.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,611,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,060,100. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:COF opened at $155.68 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.23 and a fifty-two week high of $156.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.00. The company has a market cap of $59.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 9.31%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.52 EPS. Analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.87 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.79%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

