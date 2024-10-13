CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Purchased by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in CarMax in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 78.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 134.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CarMax by 176.7% during the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $2,056,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,567.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Charles Joseph Wilson sold 10,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $801,880.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,249,032.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $2,056,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,567.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,012 shares of company stock worth $5,249,443 in the last quarter. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CarMax Stock Performance

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $72.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.66 and a 52 week high of $88.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.67.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). CarMax had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. CarMax’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of CarMax to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Mizuho lowered their target price on CarMax from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CarMax from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.45.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

