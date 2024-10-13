CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Bought by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $257,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 61,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after buying an additional 3,886 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CBRE. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of CBRE Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.83.

CBRE Group Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $121.93 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.63 and a twelve month high of $125.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $37.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.22.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CBRE Group news, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $219,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,501.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total value of $1,146,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,894,168.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $219,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,501.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,232 shares of company stock worth $3,058,787 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE Group Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.