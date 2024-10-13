CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Bought by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,251 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CDW. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in CDW during the first quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CDW in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in CDW during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in CDW during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CDW

In other news, insider Sona Chawla sold 18,437 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total transaction of $4,433,176.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,428 shares in the company, valued at $5,392,812.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Sona Chawla sold 18,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total transaction of $4,433,176.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,428 shares in the company, valued at $5,392,812.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine A. Leahy purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $216.15 per share, for a total transaction of $259,380.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 102,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,090,530. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

CDW Stock Performance

NASDAQ CDW opened at $222.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $220.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $185.04 and a twelve month high of $263.37. The company has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.03.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.05). CDW had a return on equity of 62.22% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. CDW’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDW has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of CDW from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on CDW from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.00.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

