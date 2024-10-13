Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Receives $256.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $259.44.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COR. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Cencora from $287.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cencora from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price target (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Cencora in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Cencora from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Cencora Stock Performance

COR stock opened at $222.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.40. Cencora has a 52 week low of $182.75 and a 52 week high of $247.66. The stock has a market cap of $44.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.16. Cencora had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 266.60%. The company had revenue of $74.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cencora will post 13.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Cencora’s payout ratio is 22.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cencora

In other news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total value of $357,482.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,656,970.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,438,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total transaction of $1,067,646,415.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,980,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,806,388,800. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total value of $357,482.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,656,970.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,450,399 shares of company stock valued at $1,070,392,799 in the last 90 days. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cencora

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cencora in the first quarter valued at $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cencora in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cencora in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

