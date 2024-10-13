Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Cencora were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COR. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora during the first quarter worth $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Cencora in the second quarter worth about $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Cencora in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cencora during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on COR shares. Leerink Partners lowered their price objective on Cencora from $277.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price target (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Cencora in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Cencora from $287.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.44.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,755 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total value of $2,388,900.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,323,746.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cencora news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total value of $2,388,900.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,088 shares in the company, valued at $63,323,746.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,438,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total transaction of $1,067,646,415.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,980,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,806,388,800. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,450,399 shares of company stock valued at $1,070,392,799 over the last three months. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COR stock opened at $222.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.44. Cencora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.75 and a fifty-two week high of $247.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.16. Cencora had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 266.60%. The company had revenue of $74.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.32%.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

