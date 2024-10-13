Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) Shares Sold by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,154 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Chunghwa Telecom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom during the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. 2.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chunghwa Telecom alerts:

Chunghwa Telecom Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CHT opened at $37.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.44. The stock has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $35.44 and a 52-week high of $40.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chunghwa Telecom ( NYSE:CHT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 16.27%. Equities research analysts forecast that Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chunghwa Telecom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CHT

Chunghwa Telecom Profile

(Free Report)

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local, domestic long distance, and international long distance fixed-line telephone services; mobile services such as prepaid and postpaid plans; broadband plans; and internet and data services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chunghwa Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chunghwa Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.