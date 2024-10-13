Clarius Group LLC Buys 269 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 6,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 181,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, CCM Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth $13,557,000. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 2.1 %

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $51.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.90. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.60 and a 12 month high of $53.86.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $15.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.65 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 36.02%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DAL. Barclays upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.40.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile



Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

