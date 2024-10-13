Clarius Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Clarius Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,840 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BCS. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its position in Barclays by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 1,069,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,111,000 after purchasing an additional 138,064 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Barclays in the 2nd quarter valued at about $559,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Barclays during the 1st quarter valued at about $947,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Barclays by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,238,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,706,000 after acquiring an additional 255,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Barclays by 1,502.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,346,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,165 shares during the period. 3.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BCS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Barclays Price Performance

BCS opened at $12.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.09. Barclays PLC has a 52-week low of $6.23 and a 52-week high of $12.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter. Barclays had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 5.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Barclays Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.2684 per share. This represents a yield of 3.6%. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Barclays’s payout ratio is presently 22.56%.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

