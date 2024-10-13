Clarius Group LLC Decreases Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Clarius Group LLC lessened its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,980 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,253,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 572.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 222,601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,775,000 after buying an additional 189,484 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 58,091 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,309,000 after buying an additional 12,509 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 812,874 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,300,000 after acquiring an additional 11,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 115.9% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 3,748,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $278,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,848 shares in the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIS opened at $86.75 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.91 and a twelve month high of $87.90. The firm has a market cap of $48.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.05.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently -14.08%.

Several analysts have recently commented on FIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley cut Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.65.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.81 per share, with a total value of $55,226.39. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,510.51. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

