Clarius Group LLC Has $211,000 Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Clarius Group LLC reduced its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 673 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ANSYS by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,234,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,553,058,000 after acquiring an additional 73,585 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in ANSYS by 2.5% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 607,029 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $195,160,000 after acquiring an additional 15,012 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in ANSYS by 4.6% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 522,613 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,985,000 after acquiring an additional 22,836 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in ANSYS by 1.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 423,892 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $136,281,000 after acquiring an additional 6,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management lifted its position in ANSYS by 1.1% during the second quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 398,560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,081,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ANSS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Sunday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $318.33.

ANSYS Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ANSS opened at $330.03 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $258.01 and a one year high of $364.31. The company has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.31, a P/E/G ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $317.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $323.18.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.58. ANSYS had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $594.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANSYS

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.61, for a total transaction of $47,668.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,404.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

Featured Articles

