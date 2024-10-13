Clarius Group LLC Has $266,000 Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Clarius Group LLC lessened its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter worth $422,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 15,505 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 8,723 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 94,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after buying an additional 7,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 145.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,303,000 after buying an additional 38,188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 19,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total value of $1,535,133.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,419,476.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $124,295.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,514 shares in the company, valued at $13,305,762.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 19,127 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total value of $1,535,133.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,419,476.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,010 shares of company stock worth $3,397,855 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on PEG. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Guggenheim upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.62.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $87.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.23. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $56.85 and a fifty-two week high of $92.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $43.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.48%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

