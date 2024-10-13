Clarius Group LLC Has $298,000 Stock Position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Clarius Group LLC lessened its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,381 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MUFG. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $57,954,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 602.7% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 5,661,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,916,000 after buying an additional 4,855,722 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 154.2% during the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,105,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,041,000 after acquiring an additional 670,787 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 2,342,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,960,000 after acquiring an additional 405,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herr Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC now owns 1,410,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,429,000 after acquiring an additional 393,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

MUFG stock opened at $10.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.35. The company has a market capitalization of $125.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.59. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $11.72.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $22.61 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 11.73%. Research analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

