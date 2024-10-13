Clarius Group LLC Has $322,000 Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Clarius Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 1,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 1,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 5.1% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.4% during the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total value of $77,047.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,251,959.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $551.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $546.08 and its 200 day moving average is $545.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.53. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $474.46 and a fifty-two week high of $579.10.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 10.77%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 21.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on ROP shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $617.00 to $635.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $674.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $616.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ROP

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.