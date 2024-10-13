Clarius Group LLC Has $360,000 Stock Position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Clarius Group LLC decreased its stake in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,104 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,138 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Imperial Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 61,104 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Imperial Oil by 43.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Imperial Oil by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 95,455 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,511,000 after buying an additional 69,121 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,305 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after buying an additional 4,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil stock opened at $78.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.44. Imperial Oil Limited has a 12-month low of $52.97 and a 12-month high of $79.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 22.73%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Imperial Oil Limited will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $0.4336 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is currently 25.21%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

