Clarius Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPHQ. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 75.0% during the second quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHQ opened at $67.53 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $47.72 and a 52 week high of $67.62. The firm has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.22.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

