Clarius Group LLC Invests $213,000 in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 2,172.7% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 93.7% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $130.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.94 and its 200-day moving average is $113.82. The stock has a market cap of $27.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.74. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $90.78 and a twelve month high of $133.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.16. Entergy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 45.34%.

In related news, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $72,018.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,731 shares in the company, valued at $18,092,241.93. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $72,018.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,731 shares in the company, valued at $18,092,241.93. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 7,922 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,029,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,993 shares in the company, valued at $4,549,090. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,810 shares of company stock worth $6,140,626 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Entergy from $138.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.50.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

