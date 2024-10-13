Clarius Group LLC Invests $224,000 in Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA)

Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Neumora Therapeutics by 472.8% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Neumora Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Neumora Therapeutics alerts:

Neumora Therapeutics Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ NMRA opened at $15.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06. Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.33 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Neumora Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NMRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37). Equities research analysts expect that Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Neumora Therapeutics news, CFO Joshua Pinto sold 31,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $372,742.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 154,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,871.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Robert A. Lenz sold 30,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total value of $363,606.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 339,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,011.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joshua Pinto sold 31,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $372,742.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 154,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,871.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,151,258. 26.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NMRA shares. Mizuho assumed coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NMRA

Neumora Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Neumora Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neumora Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.