Clarius Group LLC Invests $224,000 in Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA)

Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Neumora Therapeutics by 472.8% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Neumora Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.65% of the company’s stock.
Neumora Therapeutics Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ NMRA opened at $15.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06. Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.33 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.25.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Neumora Therapeutics news, CFO Joshua Pinto sold 31,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $372,742.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 154,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,871.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Robert A. Lenz sold 30,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total value of $363,606.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 339,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,011.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joshua Pinto sold 31,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $372,742.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 154,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,871.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,151,258. 26.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NMRA shares. Mizuho assumed coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.83.
Neumora Therapeutics Company Profile
Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.
