Clarius Group LLC Invests $252,000 in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 190.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 75.8% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $62.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.65. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $49.47 and a 52-week high of $63.81. The firm has a market cap of $41.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

