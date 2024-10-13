Clarius Group LLC Invests $255,000 in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NVR by 0.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $424,851,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Marshfield Associates increased its holdings in NVR by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 32,719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $248,290,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in NVR by 3.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,199 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $221,595,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in NVR by 143.8% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 24,020 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,277,000 after purchasing an additional 14,167 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 56.0% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 22,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $172,109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

NVR Price Performance

NVR stock opened at $9,534.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 5.84. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5,210.49 and a 1 year high of $9,912.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9,167.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8,270.43.

Insider Activity at NVR

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $120.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $121.65 by ($0.96). NVR had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 500.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NVR news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,505.91, for a total value of $1,063,238.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 391 shares in the company, valued at $3,325,810.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NVR news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,505.91, for a total transaction of $1,063,238.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 391 shares in the company, valued at $3,325,810.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alfred E. Festa sold 148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,585.95, for a total value of $1,270,720.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,369.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 648 shares of company stock valued at $5,547,709. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR Profile

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.