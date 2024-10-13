Clarius Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Clarius Group LLC lessened its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Iron Mountain from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Iron Mountain from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Iron Mountain from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $91.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.

Iron Mountain Trading Up 1.1 %

IRM opened at $120.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.31. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $57.36 and a one year high of $120.70. The stock has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.28, a P/E/G ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 595.44% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.715 dividend. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 366.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.36, for a total transaction of $1,863,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,697,484. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.36, for a total transaction of $1,863,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,697,484. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 2,500 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,786,600. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,003 shares of company stock valued at $3,761,505 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain Profile

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.