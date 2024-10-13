Clarius Group LLC Makes New $248,000 Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 139.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 315.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $106.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.75.

Alibaba Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Alibaba Group stock opened at $110.14 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $66.63 and a 12 month high of $117.82. The company has a market capitalization of $279.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $14.57. The company had revenue of $243.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.32 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.