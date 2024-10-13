Clarius Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 37.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $41,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VB opened at $239.01 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $239.09. The stock has a market cap of $59.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.28.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

