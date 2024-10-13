Clarius Group LLC Sells 12,609 Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Clarius Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 32.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,691 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,609 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 15,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 39.4% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,074 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the second quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the second quarter worth about $577,000. 2.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Performance

Shares of BBVA stock opened at $10.18 on Friday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $7.76 and a fifty-two week high of $12.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.57.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Increases Dividend

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 16.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.3244 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a yield of 5.6%. This is a boost from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

