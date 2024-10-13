Clarius Group LLC Sells 398 Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Clarius Group LLC decreased its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 14.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 112.7% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 312.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

BATS ESGV opened at $102.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.