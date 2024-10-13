Clarius Group LLC Sells 41 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Clarius Group LLC reduced its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 930 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the second quarter worth $34,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.38, for a total transaction of $55,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,551,251.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $279.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $268.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.69.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $268.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $268.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.32. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.32 and a 1 year high of $287.13.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 252.11%. The business had revenue of $716.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

