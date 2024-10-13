Clarius Group LLC Sells 46 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Clarius Group LLC decreased its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at $790,000. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $539.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.69, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $510.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $549.78. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $448.91 and a 12 month high of $629.38.

Insider Activity

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 24.06% and a return on equity of 22.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,293 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.89, for a total transaction of $5,701,189.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares in the company, valued at $34,655,789.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,293 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.89, for a total transaction of $5,701,189.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares in the company, valued at $34,655,789.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Geus Aart De sold 493 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.60, for a total transaction of $305,955.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,393,649.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $655.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $661.00 to $663.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $642.22.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

