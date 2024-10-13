Clarius Group LLC Sells 62 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Clarius Group LLC reduced its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,381 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in AMETEK by 7.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.6% during the second quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 4.8% in the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AMETEK by 2.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.59, for a total transaction of $250,521.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,454.91. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMETEK Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $170.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.17. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.89 and a 12 month high of $186.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 19.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AME. Truist Financial increased their price target on AMETEK from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on AMETEK from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research raised AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. TD Cowen lowered shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.83.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

