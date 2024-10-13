Clarius Group LLC Sells 837 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Clarius Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 43.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,070 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 837 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,849 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 90,938 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $20,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 509,420 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $117,004,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074 shares during the period. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $415,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on NXPI. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial cut their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $291.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citic Securities assumed coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Friday. They set a $288.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.40.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $238.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $60.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $239.84 and a 200 day moving average of $253.32. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $167.21 and a 52 week high of $296.08.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.38. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 21.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 37.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Julie Southern bought 146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $257.54 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,429.38. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other NXP Semiconductors news, insider Julie Southern purchased 146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $257.54 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 11,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,429.38. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total value of $813,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,269 shares in the company, valued at $7,033,002.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

