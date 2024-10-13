Clarius Group LLC Trims Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Clarius Group LLC trimmed its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 226.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 100.0% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the second quarter worth about $29,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Dane E. Whitehead sold 52,008 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $1,430,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Marathon Oil news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 38,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $1,033,980.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 76,828 shares in the company, valued at $2,090,489.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dane E. Whitehead sold 52,008 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $1,430,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

NYSE MRO opened at $28.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.74. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $21.81 and a 1-year high of $30.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.06). Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 22.12%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 17.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Marathon Oil from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Sunday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.12.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

