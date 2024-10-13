Clarius Group LLC Trims Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Clarius Group LLC trimmed its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 4.1% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 66.7% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.5% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 4.0% in the second quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 4,919 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,423.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,460,933. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $238.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.31. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.36 and a 12 month high of $239.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $219.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.53.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 69.65% and a net margin of 11.20%. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 12.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HLT shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $209.00 to $208.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $228.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.95.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

