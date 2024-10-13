Clarius Group LLC Trims Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Clarius Group LLC reduced its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the second quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Sysco from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.08.

Sysco Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of SYY opened at $74.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.20. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $62.45 and a one year high of $82.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.08. The company has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.20.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 102.09%. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.44%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

